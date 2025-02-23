Pittsburgh residents take to the streets to protest President Trump, Elon Musk

Some Pittsburghers took to the streets in protest of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Sunday afternoon.

Indivisible Pittsburgh gathered at Forbes and Murray in Squirrel Hill to host what they call a "demonstration for democracy."

The group says they're standing against the dismantling of the federal government and Constitution.

"I'm really thrilled that people came out today because we're in a constitutional crisis. We really have to take the power back into our hands because we are the government," Squirrel Hill's Devawn Bledsoe said.

The wide variety of signs being carried showed that the demonstration covered almost all of the actions taken by the Trump administration since Jan. 20. The protest organizers list issues such as attacks on science, immigrants, Black people, Brown people, foreign aid, veterans, farmers, the LGBTQ+ community, working people, women, and the environment.

"I think this protest is very important. We need to be here and be out and showing how we defend. We resist. We do not want the things that are happening to come out of Washington, D.C. That is not what we the people want," Swissvale's Allegra Elson said.

In addition to people from throughout the Pittsburgh region, local political leaders also attended the event.

"Protests like this can make sure we do what's right. To unite Americans, unite the world, that we are all God's children," Mayor Ed Gainey (D) said.

Leaders said they joined together because they do not tolerate attacks on their freedoms, their Constitution, and their neighbors. Organizers are calling Sunday's event part of an ongoing series of protests, with more likely in the days ahead.