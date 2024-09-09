Democratic, Republican National Committee chairmen share insights ahead of presidential debate

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Although the presidential debate in Philadelphia on Tuesday night will be seen nationally, the candidates know their message must be directed to battleground states like Pennsylvania.

Both Republican chairman Mike Whatley and Democratic chairman Jaime Harrison agree on at least one thing.

"The debate is really important because, in this debate, the American people will get a true contrast between these two candidates," Harrison said.

"The first opportunity that every American voter will get to see Donald Trump lined up with Kamala Harris and have an opportunity to compare and contrast," Whatley added.

The contrast will be key, with Harrison saying that Harris represents a break from the past and the chaos of Trump's four years in office.

"It's about the future versus the past, it's about hope versus fear, it's about joy versus hate, it's about progress versus chaos," Harrison said.

Whatley, however, says Trump will focus on the successes of his first term.

"How he's going to restore our southern border, rebuild our economy, and make sure America is strong enough to protect our interests at home and abroad," Whatley said.

Both chairmen were asked what issues their candidates think are important to Pennsylvanians.

"It's jobs and the economy. It's security and safety, and on every single one of those issues, Donald Trump has a pronounced lead," Whatley said.

"She's going to talk about making sure that economic opportunity is alive and well for all of America's people, regardless of your background. We believe in protecting the freedom of the American people, and there's no greater freedom for women than the freedom to control their own bodies," Harrison added.

While the debate is in Philadelphia, both chairmen say our region is key to winning the commonwealth and the presidency, which is why Harris camped out here over the weekend, says Harrison.

"Western Pennsylvania is the bellwether. You win that part of the state, then you win the state," Harrison believes.

"This state is going to be won or lost for President Trump in western Pennsylvania, which is why it is such a high priority for him and the rest of our team," Whatley said.

Other issues they predict will be discussed include inflation, energy, and healthcare, and both chairmen say their respective candidates will be civilized and respectful in this debate.