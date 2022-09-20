Delivery drivers on guard after delivery driver shot, robbed in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local pizza delivery drivers said a recent shooting that left a pizza delivery driver injured is a reminder of how dangerous the job can be.

"I feel for them and their family because that's something we worry about every day," said Neil O'Donnell, a delivery driver for Doughboy's Pizza.

O'Donnell has been a delivery driver at Doughboy's Pizza in McKees Rocks since it opened in 2004. For him, it's never easy hearing about delivery drivers becoming victims of crimes.

On Monday night, a pizza delivery driver was shot in a robbery and attempted carjacking in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood, according to Pittsburgh police.

"It's definitely scary and makes you question what you're doing, but I got to work somewhere," said O'Donnell.

Many neighbors heard the gunfire on Marmaduke Street around 10:20 p.m. on Monday. Officers said the injured delivery driver was shot in the leg and groin area.

Some residents told KDK-TV that they usually feel safe in this neighborhood.

"It's just sad to hear something like that and I hope the gentleman ends up OK. We just had a delivery at our house, actually last night, so hopefully doesn't affect us with something like this happening. We live in a cold world now," said one neighbor.

O'Donnell hasn't stopped delivering pizzas even though he was robbed on the job in 2005. He said people sometimes set up a delivery where they don't live and try to catch drivers off guard.

"I got four kids at home. I want to go home. You have to protect yourself," O'Donnell said.

At Doughboy's Pizza, they always check to make sure orders are real. O'Donnell advises delivery drivers to never carry more than $20 and always be on guard while on the job.

"You got to watch your surroundings. Call the customer if you don't get an answer, just keep on driving. I suggest taking your sign off if you are going into a sketchy area because that's a target," said O'Donnell.

At last report, the injured delivery driver is in the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police are looking for as many as three people who may have fled the scene on foot. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the police.