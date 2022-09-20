Delivery driver shot during robbery, attempted carjacking in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A delivery driver is recovering after being shot during a robbery and attempted car jacking in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police say that officers were called out to Marmaduke Street just before 10:30 on Monday night.

KDKA

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man who had been shot in the leg and in the groin area. He was taken to a local hospital in 'stable, but serious' condition.

Police say the shooting is being investigated as a robbery and attempted carjacking and are looking for as many as three 'actors' who may have fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.