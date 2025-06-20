DeGrom pitches 6 strong innings, Seager snaps homer drought in Rangers' 6-2 victory over Pirates

Jacob deGrom struck out seven in six strong innings, Corey Seager hit his first home run since May 10 and the Texas Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 on Friday night.

DeGrom (7-2) retired the first 11 batters and allowed two runs and five hits in six innings with one walk. One day after his 37th birthday, the two-time Cy Young Award winner extended his franchise record to 12 consecutive starts of allowing two runs or fewer and five hits or fewer.

After being injured for most of the past four seasons, deGrom is 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four June starts.

Seager homered with one out in the fifth inning off rookie Mike Burrows (1-2), a drive to right field to increase the Rangers' lead to 4-2. The five-time All-Star shortstop had gone 81 plate appearances without a home run while also being on the injured list from May 11-27 with a strained right hamstring.

Burrows lasted 4 2/3 innings and gave up four runs on seven hits.

Texas' Adolis Garcia had three hits — including a double and his ninth homer — and two RBIs while making two outstanding diving catches in right field. Marcus Semien went 2 for 5 for the Rangers and extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

The Pirates' Joey Bart had three hits.

Rangers first baseman Jake Burger left the game in the seventh inning with left-side tightness. Center fielder Wyatt Langford sat out because of back spasms.

The Pirates closed to 3-2 with two runs in the fourth inning, but deGrom caught Alexander Canario looking with the bases loaded to end the threat.

DeGrom made his 15th start, his most in a season since also starting 15 times for the New York Mets in 2021.

Up next

On Saturday, rookie RHP Kumar Rocker (2-4, 7.31 ERA) will pitch for the Rangers against RHP Mitch Keller (1-9, 4.08).

___

AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/MLB