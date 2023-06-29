Defense to resume case in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The penalty phase of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial is set to resume at the federal courthouse on Thursday morning.

The defense team is trying to convince jurors that the convicted gunman Robert Bowers should be spared the death penalty due to his history of mental impairments.

Earlier this month, he was convicted and found guilty of all 63 federal charges he was facing for the attack at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, when he killed 11 worshippers from three different congregations, Tree of Life, Dor Hadash, and New Light. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

Recapping the penalty phase

On Wednesday, a medical expert testified that the convicted gunman is schizophrenic, epileptic, and has repeatedly tried to kill himself since childhood, starting when he was ten years old.

Prosecutors challenged the diagnoses of epilepsy and schizophrenia.

They also produced a psychiatric report from the Allegheny County Jail following the shooting, which said the defendant appeared rational, had no suicidal thoughts, and showed no signs of delusion.

Support is available for those in need during the trial

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

Phone: 412-697-3534

Email: info@1027HealingPartnership.org

Website: 1027healingpartnership.org

More resources can be found here.