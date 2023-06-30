Defense expected to wrap up case in death penalty eligibility phase of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The defense team for the convicted gunman in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial is expected to wrap up its case in the death penalty eligibility phase of the trial.

Jurors will then decide whether or not he is eligible to receive the death penalty or not.

On Thursday, the defense team called a forensic psychologist to the stand who interviewed the gunman four times following the shooting.

During cross-examination, Dr. Richard Rogers testified that the gunman considered shooting up the Jewish Community Center in Squirrel Hill, but after driving by, decided to attack the Tree of Life synagogue instead.

Prosecutors continue to maintain that the gunman acted out of hate and not mental illness.

Earlier this month, he was convicted and found guilty of all 63 federal charges he was facing for the attack at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, when he killed 11 worshippers from three different congregations, Tree of Life, Dor Hadash, and New Light. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

Recapping the penalty phase

During the penalty eligibility phase of the trial, the defense team called a medical expert to the stand who testified that the convicted gunman is schizophrenic, epileptic, and has repeatedly tried to kill himself since childhood, starting when he was ten years old.

Prosecutors challenged the diagnoses of epilepsy and schizophrenia.

They also produced a psychiatric report from the Allegheny County Jail following the shooting, which said the defendant appeared rational, had no suicidal thoughts, and showed no signs of delusion.

