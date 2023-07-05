Defense expected to conclude case in eligibility portion of penalty phase in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Jurors in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial will be back in the courtroom today after having yesterday off for the holiday.

The defense is expected to wrap up its case as the jury considers whether the convicted gunman Robert Bowers is eligible for the death penalty.

Last month, the gunman was convicted and found guilty of all 63 federal charges he was facing for the attack at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, when he killed 11 worshippers from three different congregations, Tree of Life, Dor Hadash, and New Light. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

If the jury decides he is indeed eligible for the death penalty, the case will continue onto the final phase, where they will decide if he will be sentenced to life or death.

That final phase of the trial would include victim impact statements.

Recapping the penalty phase

During the penalty eligibility phase of the trial, medical experts have been called to the stand for testimony surrounding the gunman's diagnoses of epilepsy and schizophrenia.

Prosecutors have challenged those diagnoses.

Other testimony has included psychiatric reports, examination notes, and IQ analysis all surrounding the mental state of the accused gunman.

Support is available for those in need during the trial

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

