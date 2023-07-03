Penalty phase to resume in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

Editor's note: This story references suicide. If you or a loved one is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The penalty phase of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial is set to resume at the federal courthouse this morning.

During this portion of the penalty phase, jurors will determine if the convicted gunman Robert Bowers is eligible to face the death penalty.

Last month, he was convicted and found guilty of all 63 federal charges he was facing for the attack at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, when he killed 11 worshippers from three different congregations, Tree of Life, Dor Hadash, and New Light. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

Recapping the penalty phase

On Friday, the prosecution poked holes in the defense's case that the gunman acted out of mental illness and delusion when he killed 11 people in October 2018, including the examination of notes taken by a psychologist who interviewed the gunman four times at the Butler County Jail.

Under cross-examination, defense witness Dr. Richard Rogers referred to those notes, testifying that the gunman was pleased with his actions and wished he had killed more people.

Dr. Rogers testified to another note that spoke of the gunman laughing about a Nazi holocaust reference he made.

During other portions of the penalty eligibility phase of the trial, the defense team called a medical expert to the stand who testified that the convicted gunman is schizophrenic, epileptic, and has repeatedly tried to kill himself since childhood, starting when he was ten years old.

Prosecutors challenged the diagnoses of epilepsy and schizophrenia.

They also produced a psychiatric report from the Allegheny County Jail following the shooting, which said the defendant appeared rational, had no suicidal thoughts, and showed no signs of delusion.

