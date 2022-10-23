Deer Lakes launches program to catch drivers passing stopped buses

CHESWICK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Deer Lakes School District is launching a new school bus safety program.

The district is partnering with police and the group Bus Patrol to target cars illegally passing stopped school buses.

The whole fleet is now equipped with safety technology, including stop-arm enforcement cameras.

Citing the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, the district says school buses are illegally passed more than 17 million times each school year in the U.S.

Pittsburgh Public Schools is the only other district in Allegheny County to work with Bus Patrol.