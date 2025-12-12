Deer Lakes School District employee accused of stealing nearly $130,000 from student activity accounts

An employee from the Deer Lakes School District has been arrested and charged with stealing nearly $130,000 worth of student activity money.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that Rachel Rominski, 53, is accused of stealing money from the school district while serving in her role as the accounts payable and receivable clerk.

The charges Rominski is facing include theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and misapplication of entrusted property.

The DA's Office said that Rominski was hired in 2021 and her duties consisted of collecting payments like student club fees and athletic ticket sales to be deposited into the district's bank account.

Rominski was also responsible for managing the accounting system and funds for each of the district's clubs or groups, the DA's Office said.

The DA's Office said the investigation found that Rominski was allegedly keeping cash payments or herself and only submitting check payments for deposit into the district's bank account.

Rominski was arraigned Thursday and given nonmonetary bond. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for next month.