Death of 1-year-old New Castle boy ruled homicide

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- The death of a 1-year-old boy from New Castle was ruled a homicide.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office said Noah Santiago died from blunt force trauma of the head and trunk. He died at the hospital on Jan. 19, the medical examiner said.

According to the medical examiner, the incident happened outside of the county.

The New Castle police chief confirmed an investigation is underway and said it happened on Altman Road but didn't provide any other details.

