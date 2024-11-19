Man charged with homicide in Wilkinsburg shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was charged with homicide in connection with a deadly shooting in Wilkinsburg over the summer, authorities said.

In a post on Facebook on Tuesday, the Allegheny County Police Department said 24-year-old Amir Johnson is facing a list of charges, including homicide and robbery, after the shooting in June.

Police were called to Ross Avenue on June 22 for reports of a shooting around 8 p.m. At the scene, police found a man who was shot multiple times. The victim, identified as 26-year-old Desmond Lane, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In Tuesday's Facebook post, county police said their investigation led them to Johnson and an arrest warrant was issued. On Tuesday evening, SWAT officers arrested Johnson in the city's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood without incident.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail pending his preliminary arraignment, county police said.