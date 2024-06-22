1 man killed in Wilkinsburg shooting

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man has died after being shot in Wilkinsburg.

Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Allegheny County police received reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Ross Avenue.

First responders found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.