Man wanted in deadly Stowe Township homicide arrested in Maryland, police say

A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Stowe Township last year was arrested in Maryland, authorities said.

Dachary Sampson was taken into custody without incident on Monday in Bladensburg by a task force with the U.S. Marshals Service, the Allegheny County Police Department said in a post on social media. Officials said the 32-year-old homicide suspect is facing numerous charges, including criminal homicide, terroristic threats, and simple assault.

Sampson is accused of fatally shooting 42-year-old James Nelson on Pleasant Ridge Road in Stowe Township on Aug. 12, 2024.

The shooting prompted a massive police presence and led to a SWAT situation. At the time, police believed the suspect may have gone into a nearby home. But when officers went in, the home was empty.

In 2024, police said their preliminary investigation showed that there was an argument outside, which led to the shooting. Allegheny County Police Lt. Venerando Costa told KDKA then that it seemed "to be a targeted situation."

It was not immediately clear when Sampson will be extradited to Pennsylvania to face charges.