1 dead after shooting on Jenny Lind Street in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting in McKeesport on Friday.

Allegheny County police said around 5 p.m., officials were notified of a shooting on Jenny Lind Street. First responders found a man who was shot in the trunk and head inside a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

Sources say a father called 911 after finding his son shot inside a home.

It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests.  Anyone with information can call the police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

