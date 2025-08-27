Man killed in late-night East Hills shooting

A man is dead following a late-night shooting in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police said officers from Zone 5 were called to the area of East Hills Drive around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night after receiving a seven round ShotSpotter alert.

When officers arrived at the scene, police said they found a 25-year-old man who was unresponsive and had been shot in the upper body.

First responders began trying to save the man's life, but medics pronounced him dead at the scene. The man hasn't been identified.

KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed a Pittsburgh Regional Transit inside the crime tape at the scene.

Police say the bus wasn't involved in the shooting in any way and happened to be passing through the area and was stopped due to it's being near the shooting.

Police say investigators located seven shell casings at the scene of the shooting and that the investigation is ongoing.