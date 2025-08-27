Watch CBS News
Man killed in late-night East Hills shooting

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A man is dead following a late-night shooting in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police said officers from Zone 5 were called to the area of East Hills Drive around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night after receiving a seven round ShotSpotter alert.

When officers arrived at the scene, police said they found a 25-year-old man who was unresponsive and had been shot in the upper body. 

First responders began trying to save the man's life, but medics pronounced him dead at the scene. The man hasn't been identified.

KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed a Pittsburgh Regional Transit inside the crime tape at the scene. 

img-3103-720.jpg
A man was killed in a shooting along East Hills Drive late Tuesday night. Pittsburgh Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Police say the bus wasn't involved in the shooting in any way and happened to be passing through the area and was stopped due to it's being near the shooting.

Police say investigators located seven shell casings at the scene of the shooting and that the investigation is ongoing.

Mike Darnay

