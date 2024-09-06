Deadly Jeannette fire ruled to be electrical, family says

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) -- The cause of what sparked a deadly fire earlier this year in Jeannette has been determined to be electrical.

The family involved tells KDKA that the fire that broke out back in March, resulting in the death of five people, including four children, was ruled to have been started by some sort of electrical issue.

A father and four of his children were killed in a fire at a home in Jeannette. Provided

27-year-old Tyler King and four of his children were all killed in the fire.

Miranda John and two other children escaped.

In the wake of the deadly fire, the Jeannette community rallied together to help support those who lost their loved ones.

At least $100,000 was raised to help support the family following the tragic fire.