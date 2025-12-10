About 70 dead vultures found on Ohio school campus

After about 70 dead vultures were found at a school in Ohio, officials say preliminary results show they had bird flu.

According to Clermont County Public Health, the bodies of dozens of black vultures were found on the campus of St. Bernadette School in Pierce Township. Photos showed the birds all over the ground near baseball fields and a pavilion.

After about 70 dead vultures were found at a school in Ohio, officials say preliminary results show they had bird flu. (Photo: Pierce Township Fire Department Clermont County, Ohio/Facebook)

Two birds were taken to a state laboratory for testing, and the health department said preliminary results indicate the birds died from highly pathogenic avian influenza, known as bird flu. Samples have been sent to a national lab for further confirmation, officials said. Those results are expected to take 10 days.

Clermont County Public Health said the current strain of bird flu, H5N1, has been found in wild and domestic bird populations since 2022 throughout the country, including Ohio. Transmission can increase in the spring and fall with bird migration.

People can get bird flu, but the health department said it's very rare in the United States.

"As a general precaution, people should observe wildlife from a distance and avoid contact with sick or dead animals. Likewise, bird owners or people who have backyard flocks should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds," Clermont County Public Health said in a news release.

In a Facebook post, Pierce Township, Ohio, said the risk to residents is low, but anyone who finds dead birds near their home is asked to keep their distance and call the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.