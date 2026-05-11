David Wecht, Pennsylvania Supreme Court justice, leaves Democratic Party over antisemitism concerns

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice David Wecht said he is leaving the Democratic Party, citing what he described as growing antisemitism in the party.

In a news release on Monday, Wecht, who won retention as a Democrat in 2025, said he will become an independent due to "acquiescence to Jew-hatred" becoming "disturbingly common among activists, leaders and even many elected officials in the Democratic Party."

"Nazi tattoos, jihadist chants, intimidation and attacks at synagogues, and other hateful anti-Jewish invective and actions are minimized, ignored, and even coddled," he said in the news release.

Wecht did not provide any specific details nor accuse any party leaders or elected officials. However, the comment about "Nazi tattoos" appears to be about Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner, who covered up a tattoo on his chest to no longer reflect an image widely recognized as a Nazi symbol. Platner said he got the skull and crossbones tattoo in 2007 when he was in the Marine Corps and did not know the image had been associated with Nazi police.

KDKA reached out to the Pennsylvania Democratic Party to get reaction to the reason why Wecht left the party, but did not hear back on Monday night.

Wecht went on to say, citing his time as the vice-chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party from 1998 to 2001, said the Democratic Party has "changed." His statement said antisemitism has been a part of the "right," adding that "Jew-hatred has always festered on the fringe of that sector."

Wecht, the son of former Allegheny County Coroner Dr. Cyril Wecht, noted he got married in 1998 at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, the site of the worst antisemitic attack in U.S. history in 2018 when a gunman killed 11 people.

"In the years that have followed, that same hatred has grown on the left," the news release said. "Increasingly, it has moved from the fringe to the mainstream. It is the duty of all good people to fight this virus, and to do so before it is too late."

In a post on X, Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman said he understands David Wecht's "personal choice," adding, "The Democratic Party must confront its own rising antisemitism problem."

"We all should awaken now to what is happening," David Wecht's statement said. "I am confined to a judicial role, and in that role, I maintain independence at all times and in all respects. My voting registration now reflects my independence as well."

In November 2025, David Wecht was one of three Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices who were retained. Reelecting the justices extended the Democratic majority of 5-2.

"It is my hope that Pennsylvanians, and Americans, of all viewpoints and backgrounds will oppose and resist the scourge of Jew-hatred before it undermines what our ancestors have built here," David Wecht's statement concluded.