David's holiday lemontini recipe

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Here's a recipe for David's holiday lemontini!

Ingredients:  

  • 2 parts Vodka 
  • 2 parts Lemonade 
  • 1 part White Cranberry Juice 
  • 1/2 part Cointreau 

Directions:

Put ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake and serve. Pour into standard cocktail or coupe cocktail glasses. 

Note: If you'd like to make the cocktail more tart, add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice 

Garnishes

Rosemary coated in sugar: 

  • Roll rosemary sprig in plate of simple syrup (half water, half sugar mixture dissolved on the stove or store bought) 
  • Allow the sprigs to dry on a rack for 30 to 45 minutes until the sprigs are tacky but not totally wet
  • Roll the sprigs in a plate of granulated sugar
  • Put the sprigs back on to the rack and allow the sugar to set before placing it in the cocktail 

Lemon twist:

  • Use a zester channel knife to create a strip of lemon rind that you can twist into a loose spiral and plop on the edge of the glass 

Fresh cranberries:

  • Add a few fresh cranberries to the cocktail. They'll float on the top and add a pop of color.

Enjoy and please drink responsibly. 

