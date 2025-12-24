David's holiday lemontini recipe

Here's a recipe for David's holiday lemontini!

Ingredients:



2 parts Vodka

2 parts Lemonade

1 part White Cranberry Juice

1/2 part Cointreau

Directions:

Put ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake and serve. Pour into standard cocktail or coupe cocktail glasses.

Note: If you'd like to make the cocktail more tart, add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice

Garnishes

Rosemary coated in sugar:

Roll rosemary sprig in plate of simple syrup (half water, half sugar mixture dissolved on the stove or store bought)

Allow the sprigs to dry on a rack for 30 to 45 minutes until the sprigs are tacky but not totally wet

Roll the sprigs in a plate of granulated sugar

Put the sprigs back on to the rack and allow the sugar to set before placing it in the cocktail

Lemon twist:

Use a zester channel knife to create a strip of lemon rind that you can twist into a loose spiral and plop on the edge of the glass

Fresh cranberries:

Add a few fresh cranberries to the cocktail. They'll float on the top and add a pop of color.

Enjoy and please drink responsibly.