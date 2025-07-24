Risks on the road: Data reveals the riskiest times to drive in Pennsylvania

Risks on the road: The most dangerous times to drive

Risks on the road: The most dangerous times to drive

Risks on the road: The most dangerous times to drive

It's fair to say that when we get in our car to drive somewhere, the risk is the furthest thing from our minds, let alone that some days are riskier than others.

In fact, one day stands out.

It would be nice to think we are always at our cautious best when we're behind the wheel, but the fact is, the road risks rise.

When is the most dangerous time on the road?

"Specifically at the end of the work week," said Em Nguyen of CARFAX.

Nguyen and the folks at CARFAX have taken a look at all crashes because, well, that's what they do.

"Pennsylvania actually saw the highest share of accidents on Friday, with about 16% of the share of accidents," Nguyen explained.

Unsurprisingly, Sunday has the least, according to CARFAX's data.

"If you're a driver on Pittsburgh or Pennsylvania roads, you would see at least about a 60% more likely chance of getting in an accident on Friday than on Sunday," Nguyen said.

What causes the increase in crashes?

The reason, according to Nguyen, is that Friday brings the excitement of the end of the work week, and people are getting away or unwinding.

"That's why we're seeing much heavier traffic on Friday," she said. "On top of that, there's the fatigue, potentially distracted driving, maybe even impaired driving."

In other words, those drivers around you have a lot on their minds. The numbers from the National Safety Council focus the risk even more acutely, saying the peak starts at 4 p.m. on Friday. Rush hour, meet risk hour.

When it comes to fatalities, the safety council said they peak on Saturdays, both in the early morning and evening hours.

Those trusted to keep us safe say the key is to just understand the risk on Fridays and be vigilant behind the wheel.