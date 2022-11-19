Daniel McCaffery announces bid for Pa. Supreme Court seat
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania's Supreme Court has its first contender for a newly-open seat.
The appellate court judge Daniel McCaffery will run for the seat next November.
Chief Justice Max Baer died this fall, just months before he was set to retire.
McCaffrey was an assistant district attorney in Philadelphia. He is the brother of former Justice Seamus McCaffrey.
