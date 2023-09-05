Danelo Cavalcante update: State police using recorded message from mother urging surrender

Authorities still trying to capture Danelo Cavalcante in nearly week-long manhunt Authorities still trying to capture Danelo Cavalcante in nearly week-long manhunt 02:31

POCOPSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- The manhunt for 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted killer who escaped from Chester County Prison last week, entered its sixth day Tuesday.

Authorities are warning residents to remain on high alert as they focus the search for Cavalcante in Pocopson Township.

They said it's paramount for residents to ensure their doors are locked and to be mindful of their surroundings. If anything looks suspicious, officials are urging people to call the police since Cavalcante is still on the run and is considered dangerous.

"Our goal right now is to find this man and capture him," Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said. "We are channeling all of our efforts to bring him into custody."

Cavalcante was spotted on a home security video Saturday after reports of a nearby burglary in Pocopson Township, which is less than two miles from Chester County Prison.

Pennsylvania State Police said Monday there have been four credible sightings of Cavalcante, most recently Sunday. A State Trooper who spotted Cavalcante attempted to chase him, but wasn't able to catch up.

"Because of the terrain and some other obstacles they were unable to get to him before he disappeared," Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said.

A perimeter was set up in Pocopson Township and investigators say it's just a matter of time until they catch him, especially if he is worn out, tired and desperate to find food and shelter.

Bivens said Cavalcante's mother recorded a message in Portuguese urging him to surrender. The message will be played from helicopters and cars in the area of Pocopson Township.

Investigators said they believe Cavalcante remains in the area.

NEW: The search continues for Danelo Cavalcante.



PA State Police say Cavalcante was most recently seen Sunday afternoon by a trooper in Pocopson Township. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/BFeF0KfEOh — Marcella Baietto (@MarcellaBaietto) September 4, 2023

"If he's not actively surrendering, deadly force is authorized," Bivens said.

"I intend to stress him," he added. "I want to push him hard. He'll make mistakes. He'll show himself."

Residents in Pocopson Township could hear the message, too.

"I heard something like a voice and I stepped outside they had a police chopper flying around in really low altitude," said Matthew Warner, who lives in Pocopson Township on Waterglen Lane.

Law enforcement officials and vehicles have been in the area of Warner's home since the weekend. His family's property was searched by police on Monday as a precaution, and he's familiar with the heavily wooded area.

"It's perfect hiding grounds for the ultimate game of hide and go seek," Warner said.

Cavalcante was convicted of murder in August for stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, 38 times in the Phoenixville area in 2021. Prosecutors said it was to stop her from telling police about charges against him in Brazil in connection with a 2017 murder.

Authorities also said Cavalcante has a sister and friends who live in Chester County.

According to court documents, Cavalcante illegally immigrated to the United States using a fake ID obtained in Puerto Rico.

Due to the manhunt, Longwood Gardens was closed over the weekend but reopened Monday.

According to a Facebook post, Longwood Gardens said its staff has "no evidence or sightings to indicate that the prisoner has accessed or even tried to enter our gardens."

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to Cavalcante's arrest.

"Our position is that Danelo Cavalcante's desperateness will not outlast the resolve of our investigators here," Supervisory Deputy of U.S. Marshals Eastern District Robert Clark said.

Clark added that residents returning home from the holiday weekend should check their property and remain vigilant.

"Homeowners who are coming back from the shore, check your belongings, see if anything's been disturbed," he said. "Are you missing a backpack that could fill in some voids for us?"

Authorities have set up a tip line for people to call if they believe they've seen Cavalcante: 717-562-2987.

Officials still haven't commented on how Cavalcante was able to escape the prison.