Man convicted of murder escapes from Chester County Prison: police
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A man who was convicted of murder escaped Chester County Prison Thursday morning, West Chester Public Information Officer Dave March said.
Danelo Cavalcante, 34, escaped the prison around 8:30 a.m., March said.
Cavalcante was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, in the Phoenixville area in 2021.
Cavalcante was sentenced to life without parole last and was being held at Chester County Prison, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said.
Authorities are searching "all over" for Cavalcante, March said.
Cavalcante was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts. He is five feet tall and 120 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.
March said Cavalcante is considered dangerous.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.