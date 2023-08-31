Man convicted of murder escapes from Chester County Prison: police

Man convicted of murder escapes from Chester County Prison

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A man who was convicted of murder escaped Chester County Prison Thursday morning, West Chester Public Information Officer Dave March said.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, escaped the prison around 8:30 a.m., March said.

This morning, Danelo Cavalcante, Hispanic Male, 34 years of age, escaped from the Chester County Prison. Cavalcante... Posted by WC Pio Dave March on Thursday, August 31, 2023

Cavalcante was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, in the Phoenixville area in 2021.

Cavalcante was sentenced to life without parole last and was being held at Chester County Prison, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said.

Authorities are searching "all over" for Cavalcante, March said.

Cavalcante was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts. He is five feet tall and 120 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

March said Cavalcante is considered dangerous.