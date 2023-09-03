Families take safety precautions as Danelo Cavalcante still remains at large

Chester County prison escape: Families trying to remain safe as Danelo Cavalcante remains at large

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa., (CBS) -- Families tightened their home security while police continued their search for Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped from the Chester County Prison the week after he started a life sentence for killing his former girlfriend.

Sunday afternoon, the Chester County District Attorney told CBS News Philadelphia that what they called "additional law enforcement assets" joined the multiple agencies already looking for this escaped prisoner.

Police blocked off Lenape Road at Street Road. They allowed access to no one but residents and workers.

Just west of there, many families canceled weekend plans.

"My daughter was going to celebrate her 21st birthday today," David Roper, of East Marlborough Township, said.

He and his wife live less than two miles from the prison. They canceled that birthday party.

"We just didn't want to have the whole family here and run the risk of anything happening," Roper said.

Sunday marks the fourth day since Cavalcante left the prison on Thursday, Aug. 31.

On Saturday, a home surveillance camera captured video of the fugitive on Lenape Road near Waterglen Drive.

Roper said he and his wife then started a buddy system.

"We aren't leaving the house unless both of us are going out or one of us is spotting the other. We're leaving all the doors locked, the windows locked," he said.

The longer Cavalcante remains at large, the farther the worry spreads.

In Chadds Ford, 15 minutes away from the prison, owners and customers at Brandywine View Antiques were also taking precautions. Stephanie and Patrick Morris started checking over their home in Broomall every night.

"I'm making sure the windows and doors are locked and closed," Stephanie said. "Especially on the first floor; seeing if my dog is willing to bark at things."

Shop owner Lisa Vonderstruck said neighbors are helping older residents who are sheltering in place.

"They're bringing food and checking on each other," Vonderstruck said. "And being a holiday weekend, a lot of people are away. So, their neighbors are actually checking on their homes."

She said she was proud of her customers and neighbors, but frustrated Cavalcante was still in the community.

"But, something should be done. This man shouldn't be running around anymore," Vonderstruck said.

There were other effects, as well. Longwood Gardens has continued to be closed until further notice.

Based on the recommendation of authorities, we will be closed today, Sunday, September 3, as the search for the escaped prisoner from Chester County Prison continues. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please check our website for updated information. pic.twitter.com/E3yirihlry — Longwood Gardens (@longwoodgardens) September 3, 2023

If anyone sees Cavalcante, police say to call 9-1-1 immediately. They say not to approach him. He is considered to be extremely dangerous.