Chester County Prison escape: Danelo Cavalcante sighted 1.5 miles away

POCOPSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Residents near the Chester County Prison are being asked to lock their doors and stay inside due to a heavy police presence in the area - as the search for escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante continues into a third day.

Cavalcante, who authorities said escaped Thursday morning, was convicted of murder of his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao.

About 12:30 a.m. Saturday, he was seen on a residential surveillance camera the 1800 block of Lenape Road in Pocopson Township, about 1.5 miles from where the prison is located, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

Police were also told of an attempted burglary Friday night on the 1000 block of Ballintree Lane.

The DA's office said Cavalcante was wearing a light-colored T-shirt, white sneakers and pants. He has long, black curly hair and was wearing a backpack.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from the U.S. Marshals Service, SWAT teams and local, state and federal agencies are combing the area.

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan released this statement Saturday:

"Law enforcement is requesting that residents in the area remain indoors at this time. Lock your vehicles. Review your surveillance cameras and contact police if you observe anything suspicious. Danelo Cavalcante is considered an extremely dangerous man. Please remain vigilant in assisting with this search. If you see this individual do not approach him. Call 911 immediately."

Cavalcante was convicted Aug. 16 on first-degree murder charges in Brandao's killing.

There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his capture, Ryan's office said.

Armed officers on the back of a pickup truck search on Sept. 2., 2023 for Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped from the Chester County Prison. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

This is a developing story and will be updated.