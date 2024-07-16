"Dance Moms" star Christi Lukasiak charged with DUI after crash in Westmoreland County

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- "Dance Moms" star Christi Lukasiak is facing DUI charges after a crash in Westmoreland County last month.

According to court paperwork, Murrysville police were called to the area of Logan Ferry Road near Remaley Road the evening of June 27 for a single-vehicle accident. When officers got there, they said they found Lukasiak's Audi Q7 crashed into a tree with a completely sheered telephone pole hanging over it.

While talking to Lukasiak, police said her eyes were bloodshot and glassy and her speech was slurred. She also smelled like alcohol, the officer said. The criminal complaint says Lukasiak admitted to having two glasses of wine at the Wooden Nickel before she dropped her friend off in Plum.

A preliminary breath test came back positive for alcohol in her blood, police said. She also agreed to standard field sobriety tests, and police said they decided that she was "impaired to an extent that she could not safely operate a vehicle."

Christi Lukasiak was a fixture on the show "Dance Moms," a reality show that chronicled the drama at Abby Lee Miller's Penn Hills studio as Miller fought with moms over their daughters' dance destinies. Lukasiak was known for her contentious relationship with Miller, and Lukasiak and her daughter Chloe left the show in season four.