Damian Bradford sentenced to an additional 10 years in prison for violating federal parole

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Damian Bradford, the man convicted of shooting a Pennsylvania State Police trooper in an Aliquippa convenience store last year has been sentenced to an additional 10 years in prison for violating federal parole.

Last month, a judge in Beaver County sentenced Bradford to 36 1/2 to 73 years for shooting trooper Jonnie Schooley in the leg.

Damian Bradford, who was involved in a high-profile murder-for-hire case in 2005, is accused of shooting a state trooper in an Aliquippa convenience store in 2022. (Photo: Provided)

A jury in September found him guilty on all counts, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Police said troopers on patrol along Franklin Avenue saw Bradford pull out a gun and confront people outside the Franklin Mini-Mart in July 2022. Troopers approached Bradford and he ran into the store. According to court paperwork, when troopers tried to restrain Bradford, he "violently struggled" before Bradford shot Schooley.

The criminal complaint said Bradford also tried to grab another trooper's gun and taser before he was finally arrested with the help of a civilian. Citizens helped get Schooley out of the store and stop the bleeding from his wound.

Bradford also made headlines in 2005 for a case that involved a love triangle, money and murder. Bradford admitted to shooting and killing Dr. Gulam H. Moonda along the Ohio Turnpike. Bradford testified against Moonda's wife Donna, telling authorities it was a murder-for-hire case.

Damian Bradford and Donna Moonda were both sentenced to jail in a 2005 murder-for-hire plot. (Photo: KDKA)

The two were having an affair.

In that case, Bradford was released from prison in 2021 while Donna Moonda is serving a life sentence for her role in her husband's death.