Man involved in 2005 murder-for-hire case found guilty of shooting state trooper in Pittsburgh-area convenience store

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man involved in a high-profile murder-for-hire case in 2005 was convicted of shooting a state trooper in an Aliquippa convenience store last year.

A jury found Damian Bradford guilty on all counts, including attempted homicide in aggravated assault, the Beaver County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday.

Police said troopers on patrol along Franklin Avenue that night in July 2022 saw 41-year-old Damian Bradford pull out a gun and confront people outside the Franklin Mini-Mart. Troopers approached 41-year-old Damian Bradford, who ran into the store.

According to court paperwork, when troopers tried to restrain Bradford, he "violently struggled" before Bradford shot trooper Jonnie Schooley in the leg.

The criminal complaint said Bradford also tried to grab another trooper's gun and taser before he was finally arrested with the help of a civilian. Citizens also helped get Schooley out of the store and stop the bleeding from his wound.

The Beaver County district attorney said the jury deliberated for six hours before finding Bradford guilty. The DA thanked the jury and the civilians who performed first aid on Schooley and assisted the other trooper in detaining Bradford.

Bradford also made headlines in 2005 for a case that involved a love triangle, money and murder. Bradford admitted to shooting and killing Dr. Gulam H. Moonda along the Ohio Turnpike.

Bradford testified against Moonda's wife Donna, telling authorities it was a murder-for-hire case. The two were having an affair.

Bradford was released from prison in 2021 while Donna Moonda is serving a life sentence for her role in her husband's death.

Sentencing in the Aliquippa shooting is set for Nov. 29.