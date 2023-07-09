Watch CBS News
Local News

Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation hosting charity weekend in Pittsburgh

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation hosts charity weekend
Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation hosts charity weekend 00:44

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend, Damar Hamlin is hosting several events as part of the "Chasin M's Charity Weekend." 

RELATED STORIES: 

On Friday, Hamlin held a football camp and Saturday there was a celebrity softball game at the University of Pittsburgh's baseball stadium. 

Players there said events like this help bring awareness and that they're proud to be part of it. 

"This is something I made sure I was able to get to," said Rashad Weaver a linebacker for the Tennessee Titans. "I caught a 6 a.m. flight to be here. I did what I had to do especially for someone like Damar. Someone who loves the city he's from and doing things to give back." 

Today, Hamlin is hosting a CPR tour where the first 1,500 people will get to learn "hands-only" CPR. 

The Chasing M's Foundation will also be giving out 100 AEDs to youth sports leagues and teams. 

First published on July 9, 2023 / 10:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.