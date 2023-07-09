Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation hosting charity weekend in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend, Damar Hamlin is hosting several events as part of the "Chasin M's Charity Weekend."

On Friday, Hamlin held a football camp and Saturday there was a celebrity softball game at the University of Pittsburgh's baseball stadium.

Players there said events like this help bring awareness and that they're proud to be part of it.

"This is something I made sure I was able to get to," said Rashad Weaver a linebacker for the Tennessee Titans. "I caught a 6 a.m. flight to be here. I did what I had to do especially for someone like Damar. Someone who loves the city he's from and doing things to give back."

Today, Hamlin is hosting a CPR tour where the first 1,500 people will get to learn "hands-only" CPR.

The Chasing M's Foundation will also be giving out 100 AEDs to youth sports leagues and teams.