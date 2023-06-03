Watch CBS News
Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation CPR tour kicks off this weekend

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BUFFALO (KDKA) - Damar Hamlin kicks off his "Chasing M's" CPR tour today. 

The multi-city tour will provide CPR training and distribution of AEDs for youth sports and community groups. 

The tour begins in Buffalo and we're told it will include Pittsburgh. 

"Beyond my focus on returning to the football field, I'm honored to lead Chasing M's Foundation, which is dedicated to the development, health & safety of youth through sports, engagement activities, training, and programming," Hamlin wrote in a statement. "Because of what I experienced, I'm working to make sure that kids across the country have the same access to life-saving care that I did - if they need it." 

Hamlin's foundation, established initially to support a local toy drive, went viral after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a game in January. 

First published on June 3, 2023 / 11:00 AM

