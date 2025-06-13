Dads and daughters get mani-pedis at South Hills nail salon

An out-of-the-box bonding experience brought together some doting daughters and their dedicated dads ahead of the Father's Day weekend.

Frenchies Modern Nail Care in the South Hills hosted a daddy-daughter mani-pedi spa night for a group of Questors from the Spencer Family YMCA Adventures Program. The Y-Princesses and the older Questors strengthen family bonds through unique experiences. They go camping, rock-climbing, boating and bogging. And they do a lot of volunteer and charitable work in their communities.

But the spa night was a first for this group.

Don Cline and his daughter Brooke looked perfectly polished and ready for the annual Daddy-Daughter Dance, a formal gala that's a decades-long tradition for the Princess Program.

"(We're) putting the girls first and getting out of the dads' comfort zone to do something crazy and wild to make a crazy memory for the girls and this is footing the bill!" said Don.

Brooke said she's been looking forward to the event for weeks.

"This is definitely different. I like that the girls get to choose what the dads get. We're going to have some interesting ones," she said.

Frenchies is known for bringing the community together and for supporting charitable causes, just like the YMCA programs do.

Craig Smeltz says it's all about creating those tender moments that make lasting memories.

"That's the kind of thing I'm looking forward to. That's the memory we want to lock in with our daughters."