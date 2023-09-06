DA Zappala: Use of deadly force justified in Fawn Township officer-involved shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala announced this morning that the use of deadly force by state police was justified.

According to Zappala's office, on October 31, 2022 state police were called to a domestic incident in Fawn Township when Zachary Cervice pulled his on gun on troopers and refused to drop the weapon, leading troopers to fire several shots, hitting Cervice.

"After a thorough and independent investigation, and careful analysis of the evidence and circumstances, it was determined that deadly force by the troopers involved was justified," Zappala said in a letter to state police, county police, and Cervice's family. "Therefore, no criminal charges will be filed."

Zappala relayed the details of the shooting in a video briefing, which can be seen at this link.