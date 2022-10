KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving Troopers and an armed individual in Fawn Township.

State police shoot, kill armed man in Fawn Township Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving Troopers and an armed individual in Fawn Township.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On