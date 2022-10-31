Pennsylvania State Police Troopers shoot, kill armed man in Fawn Township

FAWN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving Troopers and an armed man in Fawn Township.

State Police say Troopers were dispatched to an incident taking place along Shamrock Lane on Monday.

When Troopers arrived at the scene, they encountered an armed man.

Police say the man failed to obey commands from Troopers.

The man was shot by Troopers and died from his injuries.

Police say investigators from Troop D are handling the case. They are asking the public to avoid the area, but say this is an isolated incident and that there is no public safety concern.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.