Curried Chicken and Couscous Salad recipe | Cooking with Rania
Rania Harris is continuing her salad series for spring! She's showing Katie O'Malley has to mix up a Curried Chicken and Couscous Salad.
Curried Chicken and Couscous Salad
Ingredients
Curried Couscous:
- 1 ½ cups water
- 1 teaspoon curry powder
- One 1-inch piece fresh ginger, grated
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 cup uncooked plain couscous
Curry Yogurt Dressing:
- 1/3 cup plain yogurt
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
- ¼ - ½ cup mango chutney (the amount of chutney is a matter of taste – I like a lot of chutney in my dressing)
- 1 teaspoon curry powder
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- 2 tablespoons water
Salad:
- 12 ounces cooked boneless and skinless chicken breast, chunked
- 1 ¼ cups halved red or green seedless grapes
- 1 ¼ cups diced fresh pineapple (use drained canned if you cannot find fresh)
- 1 ¼ cups diced fresh mango
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 2 heads Boston lettuce, leaves separated
- ¼ cup chopped green onions
To make the couscous: Bring the water, curry powder, ginger, and oil to a boil in a small saucepan. Add the couscous; remove from the heat and let stand, covered, until the water is absorbed and the couscous is tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer the couscous to a large bowl and fluff with a fork to separate the grains; place in the refrigerator for a few minutes to chill slightly.
To make the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together the yogurt, cilantro, mayonnaise, chutney, curry powder, ginger, and water until blended. You can also make this in the food processor. Pour over the couscous; toss to evenly coat.
To assemble the salad: Add the chicken, grapes, pineapple, mango, and celery to the couscous mixture; gently toss to mix and coat. To serve, line each of 4 plates with 3 lettuce leaves and divide the couscous mixture among the plates. Sprinkle each serving with 1 tablespoon green onions.
Serves: 4