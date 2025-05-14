Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Today Live Links

Curried Chicken and Couscous Salad recipe | Cooking with Rania

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Rania Harris is continuing her salad series for spring! She's showing Katie O'Malley has to mix up a Curried Chicken and Couscous Salad.

Curried Chicken and Couscous Salad

curried-chicken-couscous-salad-rania.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients 

Curried Couscous:

  • 1 ½ cups water
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder
  • One 1-inch piece fresh ginger, grated
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 cup uncooked plain couscous

Curry Yogurt Dressing:

  • 1/3 cup plain yogurt
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • ¼ - ½ cup mango chutney (the amount of chutney is a matter of taste – I like a lot of chutney in my dressing)
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder
  • ½ teaspoon ground ginger
  • 2 tablespoons water

Salad:

  • 12 ounces cooked boneless and skinless chicken breast, chunked
  • 1 ¼ cups halved red or green seedless grapes
  • 1 ¼ cups diced fresh pineapple (use drained canned if you cannot find fresh)
  • 1 ¼ cups diced fresh mango  
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • 2 heads Boston lettuce, leaves separated
  • ¼ cup chopped green onions

To make the couscous: Bring the water, curry powder, ginger, and oil to a boil in a small saucepan. Add the couscous; remove from the heat and let stand, covered, until the water is absorbed and the couscous is tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer the couscous to a large bowl and fluff with a fork to separate the grains; place in the refrigerator for a few minutes to chill slightly.

To make the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together the yogurt, cilantro, mayonnaise, chutney, curry powder, ginger, and water until blended. You can also make this in the food processor. Pour over the couscous; toss to evenly coat.

To assemble the salad: Add the chicken, grapes, pineapple, mango, and celery to the couscous mixture; gently toss to mix and coat. To serve, line each of 4 plates with 3 lettuce leaves and divide the couscous mixture among the plates. Sprinkle each serving with 1 tablespoon green onions.

Serves: 4

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.