Curried Chicken and Couscous Salad recipe | Cooking with Rania

Rania Harris is continuing her salad series for spring! She's showing Katie O'Malley has to mix up a Curried Chicken and Couscous Salad.

Curried Chicken and Couscous Salad

Ingredients

Curried Couscous:

1 ½ cups water

1 teaspoon curry powder

One 1-inch piece fresh ginger, grated

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 cup uncooked plain couscous

Curry Yogurt Dressing:

1/3 cup plain yogurt

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

¼ - ½ cup mango chutney (the amount of chutney is a matter of taste – I like a lot of chutney in my dressing)

1 teaspoon curry powder

½ teaspoon ground ginger

2 tablespoons water

Salad:

12 ounces cooked boneless and skinless chicken breast, chunked

1 ¼ cups halved red or green seedless grapes

1 ¼ cups diced fresh pineapple (use drained canned if you cannot find fresh)

1 ¼ cups diced fresh mango

1 cup chopped celery

2 heads Boston lettuce, leaves separated

¼ cup chopped green onions

To make the couscous: Bring the water, curry powder, ginger, and oil to a boil in a small saucepan. Add the couscous; remove from the heat and let stand, covered, until the water is absorbed and the couscous is tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer the couscous to a large bowl and fluff with a fork to separate the grains; place in the refrigerator for a few minutes to chill slightly.

To make the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together the yogurt, cilantro, mayonnaise, chutney, curry powder, ginger, and water until blended. You can also make this in the food processor. Pour over the couscous; toss to evenly coat.

To assemble the salad: Add the chicken, grapes, pineapple, mango, and celery to the couscous mixture; gently toss to mix and coat. To serve, line each of 4 plates with 3 lettuce leaves and divide the couscous mixture among the plates. Sprinkle each serving with 1 tablespoon green onions.

Serves: 4