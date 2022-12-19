Cupcakes for Cohen: Company raising money for little boy accused of misusing funds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The positive mission behind a local cupcake company has allegedly turned sour.

Several years ago, KDKA-TV first introduced you to Cupcakes for Cohen, a company that sells sweets and raises money for a local little boy as he battles a brain tumor.

Recently, the company posted a statement on its Facebook page that read, in part:

"At this time I ask that everyone stop placing orders and anyone that has an order that was paid for please contact us for a refund."

It goes on to accuse Jason Muhl, the boy's stepfather, of taking orders under the guise of needing to fund the child's medical expenses, taking the money and not producing any product.

KDKA-TV confirmed police arrested Muhl on Friday, accusing him of drug use and getting physical with his wife, the little boy's mother.

On Monday, KDKA-TV sat down with a Bellevue woman who said she financially supported the company.

"I actually bought eight dozen for my office," Jackie Orovets said. "I work at a law firm in downtown Pittsburgh, so I bought eight dozen, and this was just about a week or two ago. I paid for them and we had a set time and day that I was supposed to pick them up. And I got there and kept calling him texting."

Orovets said she got the cupcakes after about two hours.

The boy's grandmother said a judge granted her custody of the little boy and his sister. The grandmother said she's coming to the West View Police Department on Tuesday to meet with a detective. She's asking for people to come forward as well.

KDKA-TV also confirmed through the little boy's biological father that he's fully covered on his insurance plan. The biological father added that his attorney advised him to not get involved with the cupcake company, which is run by his ex-wife and her new husband.