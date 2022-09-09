Cultural Trust has specific projects, including a Downtown movie theater, on makeover list

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is planning a major makeover for Downtown Pittsburgh's Cultural District.

In an exclusive interview with KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano, CEO Kevin McMahon says millions of dollars have been raised for the project.

As Pittsburgh emerges from the pandemic and nightlife returns, McMahon says it's time for some serious improvements.

"One of the most important and urgent projects is a cleaning up and sprucing up, if you will, of the look and feel of the Cultural District," he says.

The Cultural District is a 14-block area that runs between Stanwix Street on the west to Tenth Street on the east between Liberty Avenue, Penn Avenue, Fort Duquesne Boulevard, and the Allegheny River on the north, all in Downtown Pittsburgh.

"Downtown, it's gotten a little tired, particularly in the last couple of years. A few missing bricks, some broken sidewalks, maybe some landscaping, some of our landscaping trees along the sidewalks have seen better days," says McMahon. "We want to make the Pittsburgh Cultural District shine again."

To make it shine, the trust has already raised $140 million in a $150 million capital campaign, and part of that money, says McMahon, will be used to refurbish the look of the Cultural District.

"About 40 percent of those funds have come from our large legacy institutional foundations. Thank goodness we have those wonderful foundations. Everybody knows their names: the Heinz Endowments, the R. K. Mellon, and others, the Hillman Foundation."

McMahon says a number of Pittsburgh's corporations have also made major donations but, more remarkably he says, over 20 Pittsburgh families have each donated $1 million or more, which he notes is "a barometer for how individuals feel connected to the Cultural District and the importance of a Cultural District for the health and vitality of our city and our region."

The trust has several specific projects.

"We will be repairing the Benedum Center marquee, the historic marquee that is in great need of repair. It's not in danger of falling off, but we want to make sure it doesn't fall off," McMahon said.

In addition to the Benedum, the trust says the Greer Cabaret next to the O'Reilly Public Theater will get a makeover.

"We are, right now, underway already with a complete redo of the Greer Cabaret in our Theater Square Building," he said. "It's long overdue."

The two live theaters and gallery at 937 Liberty Ave. are also on the project list.

"It's about bringing it up to code, if you will," McMahon said. "Making sure its bathrooms are accessible. That project is well underway as well."

Perhaps the best news for some is the plan to turn the old Bally Sports Club on 6th Street into a first-run movie theater

"We are hoping we can get back online with plans for a Downtown first-run movie theater, our Cineplex on 6th Street," says McMahon.

"Yes, we are very aware that the movie theater business is changing, but we do believe there is still a market Downtown for more spur-of-the-moment, less expensive entertainment," he added.

McMahon notes the capital campaign money is not just for physical improvements but also supports new programming at the wide variety of performing arts that Pittsburgh offers.