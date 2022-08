Firefighters respond to fire along Western Ave. on the North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh firefighters responded overnight to a fire on the city's North Side.

Crews were called out just after 12:30 a.m. to the building along Western Avenue.

KDKA's news crew at the scene smelled smoke coming from inside the building.

No one was injured.