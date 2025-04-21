Crews spend hours battling blaze at Cranberry Township home

Firefighters spent several hours overnight battling a house fire at a home in Cranberry Township.

The fire broke out around 1:00 a.m. along Garvin Road, dispatchers told KDKA.

Cranberry Township Fire and Emergency Services Chief Scott Garing said the fire most likely started on the back deck of the home from a grill that the family used to cook dinner on Sunday night.

Firefighters spent several hours battling a house fire along Garvin Road in Cranberry Township early Monday morning. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Garing said the fire started on the outside of the home before traveling up the side of the building to the roof and the second floor of the home.

All three people who live at the home were able to get out safely, Garing said.

Garing said the family's teenage son was in the basement of the home doing homework when he saw the smoke and got everyone out of the house.

No injuries were reported by the family who evacuated or by any firefighters who responded to the scene.