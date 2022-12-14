COVID-19 over-the-counter tests recalled due to risk of false negatives

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The FDA has announced the recall of COVID-19 testing kits.

The company Detect is recalling some of its over-the-counter tests used to detect the virus.

There's an increased risk of the nasal swabs in these kits showing false negatives, the FDA said.

(Image: FDA)

The company says, so far, they have not received any reports of false negative results, and that this recall is out of abundance of caution.

The tests were shipped to customers from July 26 to Aug. 26.

Below are the Lot Numbers of the recalled products.

Lot Number: HB264 | Use By Date: 1/1/2023

Lot Number: HY263 | Use By Date: 1/1/2023

Lot Number: HY264 | Use By Date: 1/1/2023

Detect, Inc. is offering refunds to customers with acknowledgement of receipt and confirmation that the product has been thrown away.

For more information on this recall, visit the FDA's website here.