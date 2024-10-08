Couple hits jackpots within minutes of each other at Pittsburgh-area casino

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania couple had love and luck on their side when they hit the jackpot not once but twice at the Live! Casino in Westmoreland County.

The casino says Randall and Theresa Davidson of Mahaffey, Clearfield County, were having a night out at the casino when they both hit jackpots within two minutes of each other.

The husband and wife placed only $15 in bets but walked away with a payout of over $20,000. Theresa raked in nearly $12,000 and Randall won nearly $11,000.

The casino says the couple's story showcases "the magic of chance and love."

"It's such a beautiful story for us to be able to tell — a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness, and we are truly so happy for this beautiful couple," Live! Casino Pittsburgh general manager Sean Sullivan said in a news release. "The casino really is a place where dreams can come true, and this is a perfect example of what we aim to create here for all of our guests."

They aren't the only ones winning big at the casino. David Lambie of Scottsdale, Pennsylvania, recently won more than $343,000 playing Blazing 7 Blackjack.

A Somerset Township man was another lucky winner at the Live! Casino Pittsburgh, hitting the jackpot twice this year while playing Texas Hold' em. Between the two jackpots, the casino says he's won more than $621,000.

Live! Casino Pittsburgh opened in 2020 at the Westmoreland Mall.