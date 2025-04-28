With May 7 Real ID deadline approaching, PennDOT says to avoid these mistakes

With May 7 Real ID deadline approaching, PennDOT says to avoid these mistakes

With May 7 Real ID deadline approaching, PennDOT says to avoid these mistakes

The Real ID deadline is now a little over one week away on May 7.

By now, many know they need the star on their driver's license to fly domestically without a passport, enter a military base, and other federal buildings.

With the Real ID deadline fast approaching, PennDOT on Monday hosted another Real ID day at 57 driver's license centers across Pennsylvania.

Inside the Bridgeville DMV, people created lines with about two-hour-long wait times to get their Real ID.

"Probably going to leave and come back, not worth waiting," said Ryan Oliver.

Everyone's rushing to beat the enforcement date. It's a deadline that makes people drive from Washington County to Bridgeville multiple times.

"I need (the Real ID) because I fly out on May 7," Don Ward said.

He explained that he's gone to two locations to get this done.

"Bridgeville is a mess. So, I heard last night that it was going to be here today, so I got here extra early."

On Real ID days, arriving early and being prepared are keys to getting your ID quickly.

"My birth certificate, my social security card, my gas bill, my driver's license. [I] found it all this morning," said Mike Papson.

The biggest mistake PennDOT sees is people not being quite as prepared. To get your Real ID, you'll need a passport or birth certificate, your Social Security number, two proofs of residency, plus documents if you've changed your name.

"This is my third time being here," said customer Tracy Eisenman

Even if you are prepared, the devil's in the details.

"[I brought] my Social Security number, but my first name, and then my last name twice. And apparently that doesn't work here. So, you have to have everything exactly correct."

You need exactly correct information and patience as you join the crowds.

"(The line was) all the way down the building, I'm like, 'Y'all didn't receive the message,' of course, apparently because the last two weeks, the news has been telling people that you better get here early," Julian Brown said.

Getting your Real ID will cost you a one-time fee of around $30, but it'll have you breathing easy when it's in your hand.

"I feel good, because now I can jump on a plane and go into buildings I need to," Brown said.

Some DMVs will print your ID for you on the spot. Others will mail them to you within 15 days.

If you missed Monday's Real ID day, don't worry. PennDOT will allow you to get a Real ID during the normal DMV hours.

Additional Real ID days will take place on Monday, May 5, and May 12.