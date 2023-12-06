Cortez Police Sgt. Michael Moran remembered during memorial service in southwest Colorado Cortez Police Sgt. Michael Moran remembered during memorial service in southwest Colorado 00:19

Fellow officers, friends and family gathered to remember Cortez Police Sgt. Michael Moran on Wednesday. He was remembered as a man with an unusual sense of humor and a man who always had your back during the memorial service.

He was 46 years old.

Cortez Police Sgt. Michael Moran was remembered during a memorial service on Wednesday. CBS

"This day will always be remembered as a life cut short, a career that ended too soon, and a son friend and a police officer who more to accomplish and a father of two wonderful children," said Cortez Police Chief Vernon Knuckles.

Moran was shot and killed during a deadly shootout last Wednesday. He was shot by a suspect during a traffic stop in Cortez and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Cortez Police Sgt. Michael Moran Cortez Police Department

Moran was from Beaver County in Western Pennsylvania. He served with the Marines in active duty for 9 years, including two tours in Iraq before joining the Cortez Police Department in 2012.

He became a K-9 handler in 2016 and was most proud of his canine partner Otto who served by his side until retiring in 2020. Moran leaves behind two daughters.