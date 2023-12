Sing It To Me Santa

Behind The Story

Advertise with Us

Dining Out With Larry

Fellow officers, friends and family gathered to remember Cortez Police Sgt. Michael Moran on Wednesday.

Cortez Police Sgt. Michael Moran remembered during memorial service in southwest Colorado Fellow officers, friends and family gathered to remember Cortez Police Sgt. Michael Moran on Wednesday.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On