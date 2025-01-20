Corey Comperatore honored by Butler County first responders in Trump's inauguration parade

First responders from Trump's Butler County assassination attempt to march in inauguration parade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — First responders from Butler County marched in President Trump's inauguration parade on Monday, honoring Corey Comperatore, the firefighter who was killed during an assassination attempt at a rally in July.

The inaugural parade was scheduled to march down Pennsylvania Avenue but instead moved inside to the Capital One Arena in D.C. because of record cold temperatures.

Amy Marree, an emergency management specialist with the Butler County Department of Emergency Services, said being asked to be in the parade was "a great thank you."

"It was just something that you don't ever imagine would happen in your neck of the woods and when it does, you can't help but feel a sense of pride for the people that you work with," Marree said.

Who was Corey Comperatore?

As they marched, the Butler County first responders carried Comperatore's jacket, which Mr. Trump also brought on stage at the Republican National Convention. There was a moment of silence during the parade to honor Comperatore.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Butler County, PA first responders march during an indoor inauguration parade at the Capital One Arena on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. / Getty Images

Corey Comperatore was a Buffalo Township firefighter who was killed when a gunman opened fire during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Showgrounds on July 13. Mr. Trump and two others were also hurt. Gov. Josh Shapiro said Comperatore was shot trying to shield his family from gunfire.

Comperatore's family remembered him as a father and husband who was beloved throughout the Butler area. After his death, he was mourned with a candlelight vigil and public visitation before he was laid to rest.

Comperatore's last name was misspelled on his fire jacket. When it appeared at the RNC, the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company told CBS News that there was only enough space on the coat for a certain number of letters.