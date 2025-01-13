Butler County first responders to march in Trump's inauguration parade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — First responders from Butler County, the site of the first assassination attempt on President-elect Donald Trump, will march in the inaugural parade next week.

The people who responded to the assassination attempt at the Butler Farm Show grounds on July 13 will be among the first group to march during the Inaugural Day parade on Jan. 20 after Trump and Sen. JD Vance are sworn in.

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee on Monday announced the initial list of groups that have accepted invitations to participate. The parade will have about 7,500 participants representing a variety of groups like veterans, first responders, marching bands and equestrians.

"What we did together at the Butler Farm Show Grounds as first responders, police and pre-hospital emergency teams on that terrible day in July is what we are trained to do in Butler County every day: protect and save lives," Butler County first responders said in a press release from the inaugural committee.

"We are forever changed by the devastating loss of our fellow first responder Corey Comperatore. We hope all Americans will pause today to remember the bravery and sacrifice of their own first responders and police, the expertise of their 911 dispatchers, and the skill of their local hospital emergency and medical staff and emergency management agencies."

On July 13, at a Trump rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds, authorities said gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed on top of the roof of the AGR building and opened fire, hitting Trump, killing Buffalo Township volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore and injuring two other men.