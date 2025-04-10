Coraopolis residents express concerns as Montour Junction Sports Complex owners want to expand property

The owners of the Montour Junction Sports Complex in Coraopolis want to expand and add seven more soccer fields to the property in Robinson Township, but many people living in the neighborhood told KDKA they have concerns.

Living near the complex on Statia Street by Elizabeth, both dead-end roads, Shane Herring already experiences traffic when there are soccer games, and she fears what will happen if there's a greater influx of people coming to the area.

"This is a small street. It's 15 miles per hour, it's windy, it floods all the time," Herring said. "I am worried that there will be a backup of traffic, and we simply can't get home. There is no other road to our house."

She's not the only one, others told KDKA the same thing, they are also concerned about being located in a flood zone.

The property in question is owned by Friends of Pittsburgh Professional Soccer, and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds operate the fields on their behalf.

The original plan called for ten fields. There are currently two outdoor fields and an indoor facility in Coraopolis. Now the owners are ready to move forward with the seven other fields that would be in Robinson Township. They'd be open to the public when not in use.

Todd Radolec is a board member with the organization.

"The original owner of the property had a vision to take Montour Junction into unconventional sports and recreation," Radolec said.

Radolec said this land was always supposed to be used for sports and was identified as a primary objective in the comprehensive plan for the township, but Robinson leaders confirm to KDKA, on Monday, the board of commissioners denied a rezoning request for the expansion.

"There are other options or avenues you know, that can be pursued," Radolec said.

The biggest problem for residents is the access. They said there would only be one roadway to get to the fields via Elizabeth. Radolec said there's the possibility for two access points, with one including the construction of a bridge, but he said access would be worked out in the next step of the planning process.

Folks like Herring though, don't know what to believe.

"It's not the worst thing that it could be, but it's hard, if you live here to imagine that influx of traffic being, you know, okay," Herring said.

It's unclear when the organization will take its next steps as it continues to pursue this expansion.