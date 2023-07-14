13-year-old boy killed tubing on river in Somerset County

CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 13-year-old from Coraopolis is dead after a guided tubing trip in Somerset County on Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police said the teenage boy was on a trip on the Stonycreek River with Coal Tubin' in Johnstown when the accident happened near Seanor Road and Miller Picking Road in Conemaugh Township.

Police said the boy fell off the innertube and became trapped underwater. He was pulled from the river and pronounced dead at the scene.

Scott Grahn, the manager of the Somerset County Swift Water Rescue Team, said the boy was wearing a helmet and personal flotation device, but the current was too strong, CBS affiliate WTAJ reported.

Because of the remote location and lack of cell service, Grahn told WTAJ the boy had been underwater anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes before rescuers got there. The rest of the kids were ferried to shore and the rescue took over three hours, WTAJ said.

State police did not release the boy's identity. Police are waiting for official autopsy results.

Coal Tubin' posted on Facebook saying the business is closed through July 21.